Pollution is one of the practical problems holding back social and economic development in China, Xi Jinping says. Photo: GettyPollution is one of the practical problems holding back social and economic development in China, Xi Jinping says. Photo: Getty
Xi Jinping calls on science to solve the big problems choking China

  • Xi urges researchers to put their minds to solving a range of weaknesses undermining social and economic development
  • Answers must be found for issues from pollution to the country’s reliance on overseas supplies of imported crop seed, he says

Liu Zhen
Updated: 11:07pm, 13 Sep, 2020

