A pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
As I see it
by
Josephine Ma
Timely data release would boost confidence in China coronavirus research
Late disclosures and large-scale vaccinations outside formal trials could be counterproductive to Chinese candidates
Revelation that hundreds of thousands were given emergency inoculation may do more harm than good
Josephine Ma
Published: 7:00am, 16 Sep, 2020
Updated: 7:38am, 16 Sep, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
A pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE