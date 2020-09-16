A pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: ReutersA pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: Reuters
A pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: Reuters
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Timely data release would boost confidence in China coronavirus research

  • Late disclosures and large-scale vaccinations outside formal trials could be counterproductive to Chinese candidates
  • Revelation that hundreds of thousands were given emergency inoculation may do more harm than good

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 7:38am, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: ReutersA pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: Reuters
A pause in Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trials attracted global attention. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE