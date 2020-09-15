Gro Harlem Brundtland, co-chair of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, says the group’s worst fears have been realised. Photo: EPAGro Harlem Brundtland, co-chair of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, says the group’s worst fears have been realised. Photo: EPA
Gro Harlem Brundtland, co-chair of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, says the group’s worst fears have been realised. Photo: EPA
Covid-19 fed off ‘panic and neglect’, says WHO-backed body that warned of possible pandemic

  • ‘We warned that the world was ill-prepared for such a pandemic, tragically and catastrophically we have seen our worst fear realised,’ Global Preparedness Monitoring Board says
  • Group said in a report last year that action was needed to prepare better for pandemics and outbreaks

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 4:26pm, 15 Sep, 2020

