Results from some clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines are expected early next year. Photo: Reuters
There won’t be enough coronavirus vaccines for a return to normal life until 2022, WHO scientist says
- The need for social distancing and mask wearing will continue next year, leading World Health Organisation scientist predicts
- The US and China are not participating in the WHO’s global alliance to develop a vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
