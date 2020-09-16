A scanning electron microscope image shows the coronavirus as round gold objects emerging from the surface of cells. Much is still unknown about how the virus affects children. Photo: National Institutes of Health/AFP
Study on infant in Brazil suggests coronavirus ‘does not efficiently spread into brain’
- Researchers found a concentration of the virus in just a small part of one-year-old’s brain, indicating it may have limited ability to reproduce there
- But it could still cause infection and trigger an immune response that would damage tissue, according to non-peer-reviewed paper
