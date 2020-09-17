A panel initiated by the World Health Organisation but operating independently will investigate how the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its final report is expected in May. Photo: ReutersA panel initiated by the World Health Organisation but operating independently will investigate how the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its final report is expected in May. Photo: Reuters
A panel initiated by the World Health Organisation but operating independently will investigate how the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its final report is expected in May. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: investigation starts into what went right and wrong in Covid-19 response

  • Independent panel of 13 includes former leaders and health experts to look into how the world reacted during the pandemic
  • Inquiry leaders say they will have access to WHO internal emails and documents throughout evaluation

Topic |   World Health Organisation
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A panel initiated by the World Health Organisation but operating independently will investigate how the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its final report is expected in May. Photo: ReutersA panel initiated by the World Health Organisation but operating independently will investigate how the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its final report is expected in May. Photo: Reuters
A panel initiated by the World Health Organisation but operating independently will investigate how the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its final report is expected in May. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE