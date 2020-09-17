A researcher tests possible Covid-19 antibodies at a laboratory in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly said interim trial results suggested its antibody drug may reduce the need for hospital treatment in some patients. Photo: AP/Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly says antibody drug ‘may reduce hospitalisations’ for Covid-19
- Interim trial data suggests the experimental treatment has ‘a direct antiviral effect’ on patients with mild and moderate symptoms, according to company
- It’s designed to block the coronavirus from entering human cells, neutralise it and potentially treat the disease
Topic | Coronavirus China
