A 3D medical illustration of the new coronavirus. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: constantly surprising virus found to be heat tolerant, self-healing and very resilient in lab tests
- Hungarian team finds virus particle withstands being probed by a nano needle 100 times, possibly making it the most physically elastic virus known
- French scientists find it can replicate in animal cells after being exposed to temperatures of 60 degrees Celsius for an hour
