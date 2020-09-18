A 3D medical illustration of the new coronavirus. Photo: HandoutA 3D medical illustration of the new coronavirus. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: constantly surprising virus found to be heat tolerant, self-healing and very resilient in lab tests

  • Hungarian team finds virus particle withstands being probed by a nano needle 100 times, possibly making it the most physically elastic virus known
  • French scientists find it can replicate in animal cells after being exposed to temperatures of 60 degrees Celsius for an hour

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 18 Sep, 2020

