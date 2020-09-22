Researchers in Japan have found similarities between nuclear reactions and the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Getty ImagesResearchers in Japan have found similarities between nuclear reactions and the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: what can nuclear physics tell us about stopping the pandemic?

  • Japanese nuclear physicists say that limiting the spread of the virus could be similar to controlling a thermonuclear reaction
  • Models of chain reactions suggest ways authorities can let most people get on with their life without a vaccine

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Sep, 2020

