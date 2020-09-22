Researchers in Japan have found similarities between nuclear reactions and the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: what can nuclear physics tell us about stopping the pandemic?
- Japanese nuclear physicists say that limiting the spread of the virus could be similar to controlling a thermonuclear reaction
- Models of chain reactions suggest ways authorities can let most people get on with their life without a vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus China
Researchers in Japan have found similarities between nuclear reactions and the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images