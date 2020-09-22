Oracle’s bid for the TikTok video-sharing app, which Donald Trump said would go ahead, now has more bumps in the road. Photo: zb/dpa
Donald Trump says he’ll cancel TikTok Oracle deal if ByteDance tries to keep control
- The US president said at the weekend that he had given the go-ahead for Oracle to buy the Chinese video-sharing app
- But now he has told Fox News that if creator ByteDance tries to keep control of the app, ‘we just won’t make the deal’
