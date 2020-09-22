A researcher at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing prepares a test on an experimental vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFPA researcher at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing prepares a test on an experimental vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: as the pursuit for a vaccine accelerates, calls grow for transparency in clinical trials

  • Speed of development raises concerns about possible compromises in safety, experts note, and public trust will be essential for widespread acceptance
  • Pfizer, Moderna and AstroZeneca have released information about protocols usually kept confidential

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Sep, 2020

