A human neuron with the rs4702 gene infected with the Sars-CoV-2. The red dots represent the virus. Photo: Kristen Brennand
Coronavirus: genetic mutation linked to schizophrenia may cause less severe Covid-19 symptoms
- The rs4702 gene may let coronavirus replicate more rapidly, especially in the brain; a mutation in that gene may limit the illness but lead to schizophrenia
- It may be good news for individuals but not the pandemic, with low levels of virus able to spread without being detected by the immune system
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
