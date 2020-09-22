A human neuron with the rs4702 gene infected with the Sars-CoV-2. The red dots represent the virus. Photo: Kristen BrennandA human neuron with the rs4702 gene infected with the Sars-CoV-2. The red dots represent the virus. Photo: Kristen Brennand
A human neuron with the rs4702 gene infected with the Sars-CoV-2. The red dots represent the virus. Photo: Kristen Brennand
China /  Science

Coronavirus: genetic mutation linked to schizophrenia may cause less severe Covid-19 symptoms

  • The rs4702 gene may let coronavirus replicate more rapidly, especially in the brain; a mutation in that gene may limit the illness but lead to schizophrenia
  • It may be good news for individuals but not the pandemic, with low levels of virus able to spread without being detected by the immune system

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:45pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A human neuron with the rs4702 gene infected with the Sars-CoV-2. The red dots represent the virus. Photo: Kristen BrennandA human neuron with the rs4702 gene infected with the Sars-CoV-2. The red dots represent the virus. Photo: Kristen Brennand
A human neuron with the rs4702 gene infected with the Sars-CoV-2. The red dots represent the virus. Photo: Kristen Brennand
READ FULL ARTICLE