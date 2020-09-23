Pets maybe more at risk from the coronavirus than thought, French scientists say. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: pets may be more susceptible to Covid-19 than first thought, study says
- More than half of cats and dogs living with infected owners test positive for antibodies in French study
- Spanish researchers say mortality rate among dogs with respiratory problems soared during peak of health crisis in the country
