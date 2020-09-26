Lake Toba in Sumatra, Indonesia, is in the caldera of the supervolcano that erupted 74,000 years ago. Photo: Shutterstock ImagesLake Toba in Sumatra, Indonesia, is in the caldera of the supervolcano that erupted 74,000 years ago. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Popular theory of ‘volcanic winter’ killing early humans is at the centre of debate over climate and evolution

  • Chinese palaeoanthropologists dispute long-held notion that Toba eruption 74,000 years ago wiped out populations
  • The origin of modern humans is more likely affected by a number of factors, including interactions between groups, rather than one event, says archaeologist

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 Sep, 2020

