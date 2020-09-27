In this 3D illustration, astronauts place the Chinese flag on the surface of the moon. Newly released radiation findings by China’s Chang’e-4 lunar lander could have far-reaching implications for future space missions. Image: Getty
Radiation levels on moon 200 times greater than on Earth, China’s Chang’e-4 lunar lander finds
- Findings come as various countries and entities are planning to put people on the lunar surface in coming decades
- Radiation exposure on moon would be 2.6 times greater than what astronauts are subjected to aboard International Space Station
