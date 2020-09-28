A vaccine co-developed by CanSino Biologics is one of four Chinese candidates. Photo: Reuters
Do Chinese Covid-19 vaccines work, and which countries will get them?
- As four vaccines from China undergo human trials, trust and cost issues threaten their widespread supply
- China has promised to meet certain countries’ needs, but ‘vaccine nationalism’ and hostilities with the US may complicate matters
Topic | Coronavirus China
A vaccine co-developed by CanSino Biologics is one of four Chinese candidates. Photo: Reuters