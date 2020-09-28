Researchers are on alert for the potential effects of coronavirus mutations. Photo: National Institutes of Health via AP
Coronavirus: US case of reinfection ‘may affect vaccine research’
- Scientists say a patient in a Seattle nursing home tested positive for a mutated strain a few months after recovering from an earlier variety
- Findings suggest that the antibodies formed after the first infection did not offer strong protection against the second, team says
Topic | Coronavirus China
Researchers are on alert for the potential effects of coronavirus mutations. Photo: National Institutes of Health via AP