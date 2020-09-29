Sinovac is one of three Chinese firms at the forefront of the race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: APSinovac is one of three Chinese firms at the forefront of the race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AP
Sinovac is one of three Chinese firms at the forefront of the race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: more countries host final trials of Chinese-made vaccines

  • People in countries from Peru to Morocco are being injected with experimental vaccines made by three Chinese companies
  • China offering priority access to countries is a move seen as an attempt to further Beijing’s foreign policy agenda

Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 5:58pm, 29 Sep, 2020

