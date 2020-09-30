Three inactivated Chinese vaccines are currently undergoing trials. Photo: AFP
Why China’s bet on ‘analogue’ Covid-19 vaccines could pay off
- Three of the candidate vaccines developed in China use an old-fashioned technique, but they were among the earliest to enter mass testing
- The inactivated vaccines use a dead version of the Sars-CoV-2 virus rather than more advanced techniques deployed elsewhere
