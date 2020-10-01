Origami and commercial masks were tested on a mannequin in a chamber filled with tracing particles. Photo: James Smith/University of California, Irvine
Coronavirus: home-made origami face masks may fit better than commercial ones, study suggests
- US scientists say the paper-folding technique can be used to make a simple mask that potentially has a better seal than surgical or N95 masks
- Their study, which has not been peer-reviewed, tested the filtering capacity of common materials ranging from kitchen wipes to reusable shopping bags
