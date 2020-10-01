A medical worker holds up a dose of mRNA vaccine BNT162b1 made by German company BioNTech, used in a clinical trial in Jiangsu province from July. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: as countries play blame game over Covid-19, firms work across borders to get a vaccine out
- Doctor at Chinese firm working with German company says global collaboration as much as science will lead to Covid-19 vaccine
- Fosun Pharma, involved with a candidate in phase 3 trials, is among several Chinese companies partnered with overseas vaccine makers
