A medical worker holds up a dose of mRNA vaccine BNT162b1 made by German company BioNTech, used in a clinical trial in Jiangsu province from July. Photo: HandoutA medical worker holds up a dose of mRNA vaccine BNT162b1 made by German company BioNTech, used in a clinical trial in Jiangsu province from July. Photo: Handout
A medical worker holds up a dose of mRNA vaccine BNT162b1 made by German company BioNTech, used in a clinical trial in Jiangsu province from July. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Coronavirus: as countries play blame game over Covid-19, firms work across borders to get a vaccine out

  • Doctor at Chinese firm working with German company says global collaboration as much as science will lead to Covid-19 vaccine
  • Fosun Pharma, involved with a candidate in phase 3 trials, is among several Chinese companies partnered with overseas vaccine makers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 9:36pm, 1 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker holds up a dose of mRNA vaccine BNT162b1 made by German company BioNTech, used in a clinical trial in Jiangsu province from July. Photo: HandoutA medical worker holds up a dose of mRNA vaccine BNT162b1 made by German company BioNTech, used in a clinical trial in Jiangsu province from July. Photo: Handout
A medical worker holds up a dose of mRNA vaccine BNT162b1 made by German company BioNTech, used in a clinical trial in Jiangsu province from July. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE