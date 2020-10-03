As an elderly man, US President Donald Trump is in a higher risk group as a coronavirus patient. Photo: AFPAs an elderly man, US President Donald Trump is in a higher risk group as a coronavirus patient. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump receiving experimental treatment for Covid-19, White House doctor says

  • Elderly president is being given an antibody cocktail developed by US company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ‘as a precautionary measure’, doctor Sean Conley says
  • ‘I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,’ Trump says on Twitter

Topic |   Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 5:10pm, 3 Oct, 2020

