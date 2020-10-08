Scientists from the Institute of Medical Biology are preparing for final phase trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Photo: Getty ImagesScientists from the Institute of Medical Biology are preparing for final phase trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Photo: Getty Images
Scientists from the Institute of Medical Biology are preparing for final phase trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: risk of ADE low with new Chinese vaccine candidate, researchers say

  • Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is a side-effect of inoculation that can make a virus more harmful
  • Team from Institute of Medical Biology say they cannot conclude their product will not cause ADE, but ‘likelihood as a result of inoculation with this vaccine is small’

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Oct, 2020

