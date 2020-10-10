The impact of the coronavirus on the brain remains uncertain. Photo: EPA-EFEThe impact of the coronavirus on the brain remains uncertain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Covid-19 patient with no respiratory symptoms suffers brain damage

  • The 30-year-old man from Texas had trouble with speech and movement but did not show other symptoms such as fever, coughing or chest pains
  • Researchers say the case is the first of its kind although other examples of neurological problems have previously been detected

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:20pm, 10 Oct, 2020

