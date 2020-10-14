Donald Trump described his illness as a “blessing”. Photo: Reuters Donald Trump described his illness as a “blessing”. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump described his illness as a “blessing”. Photo: Reuters
Josephine Ma
Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Donald Trump’s treatment reminds us to hedge bets on Covid-19 research

  • Leading US expert Anthony Fauci says he strongly suspects that Regn-Cov2, a treatment using cloned antibodies, was behind the US president’s recovery
  • But high costs may limit the treatment’s accessibility, and uncertainties have been raised by pharma firm Eli Lilly’s suspension of its trial

Updated: 4:01pm, 14 Oct, 2020

