The researchers urged drug makers to assess whether experimental vaccines may cause the immune system to produce a high-risk antibody known as 7F3. Photo: AFP
Antibodies may actually help coronavirus invade cells in some cases, study suggests
- Researchers say they’ve identified a high-risk molecule commonly found in Covid-19 patients that may assist the virus rather than neutralising it
- They found that this problem tends to occur when there is a relatively low level of antibodies in the blood
