The researchers urged drug makers to assess whether experimental vaccines may cause the immune system to produce a high-risk antibody known as 7F3. Photo: AFP
Antibodies may actually help coronavirus invade cells in some cases, study suggests

  • Researchers say they’ve identified a high-risk molecule commonly found in Covid-19 patients that may assist the virus rather than neutralising it
  • They found that this problem tends to occur when there is a relatively low level of antibodies in the blood

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Oct, 2020

The researchers urged drug makers to assess whether experimental vaccines may cause the immune system to produce a high-risk antibody known as 7F3. Photo: AFP
