Some discharged coronavirus patients could still exhale thousands of particles, according to a new study. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: researchers call for review of hospital discharge guidelines
- Some recovered patients breathe out thousands of viral particles, Chinese-led small-scale study finds
- Cases could be potential sources of hidden spread, scientists say, but it is not known if the particles are infectious
Topic | Coronavirus China
Some discharged coronavirus patients could still exhale thousands of particles, according to a new study. Photo: Xinhua