Some discharged coronavirus patients could still exhale thousands of particles, according to a new study. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: researchers call for review of hospital discharge guidelines

  • Some recovered patients breathe out thousands of viral particles, Chinese-led small-scale study finds
  • Cases could be potential sources of hidden spread, scientists say, but it is not known if the particles are infectious

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:04pm, 16 Oct, 2020

