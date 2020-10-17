The study has called remdesivir’s effectiveness as a Covid-19 treatment into questions. Photo: AP The study has called remdesivir’s effectiveness as a Covid-19 treatment into questions. Photo: AP
The study has called remdesivir’s effectiveness as a Covid-19 treatment into questions. Photo: AP
China /  Science

World Health Organization defends Covid-19 drug study after remdesivir maker Gilead questions methodology

  • Research has raised questions about whether the antiviral, which was one of the drugs given to Donald Trump, is any use in treating the disease
  • Chief statistician in study says the scale of the latest study means it is more representative than previous research

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 7:49pm, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The study has called remdesivir’s effectiveness as a Covid-19 treatment into questions. Photo: AP The study has called remdesivir’s effectiveness as a Covid-19 treatment into questions. Photo: AP
The study has called remdesivir’s effectiveness as a Covid-19 treatment into questions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE