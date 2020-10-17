The study has called remdesivir’s effectiveness as a Covid-19 treatment into questions. Photo: AP
World Health Organization defends Covid-19 drug study after remdesivir maker Gilead questions methodology
- Research has raised questions about whether the antiviral, which was one of the drugs given to Donald Trump, is any use in treating the disease
- Chief statistician in study says the scale of the latest study means it is more representative than previous research
