At work inside the Unicef warehouse, the world’s largest for humanitarian aid, in Copenhagen last week. Unicef began laying the groundwork for the Covax programme months ago. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: it will be the biggest, fastest vaccine distribution plan ever – but can it work?

  • The stakes are high for Covax, which not only aims to stop the pandemic but at the same time treat nations, rich and poor, fairly and equitably
  • The programme is about US$200 million short of its US$2 billion 2020 target in finance for poorer countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 7:09am, 21 Oct, 2020

