Washington has accused China of stealing US technologies, but the countries’ scientists continue to collaborate. Photo: AFP
Chinese, US scientists still working together despite Trump hostility
- Cooperation has even benefited research with potential military applications, at a time of toxic political relations between the countries
- US government has put up barriers to collaboration with Chinese academics by cutting funding and revoking visas
Topic | China science
