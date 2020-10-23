Researchers started investigating pollen after noticing that Covid-19 cases fell during the blooming season – but went up sharply afterwards. Photo: AFP
Pollen could play a role in reducing spread of coronavirus, Dutch study finds
- Researchers in the Netherlands say reported cases dropped when pollen count was high
- They say it ‘seems to create a bio-aerosol that lowers the reproduction number of flu-like viruses’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Researchers started investigating pollen after noticing that Covid-19 cases fell during the blooming season – but went up sharply afterwards. Photo: AFP