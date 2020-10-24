People in China have been urged to have flu shots before the end of October. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: co-infection with influenza can speed up replication of pathogen that causes Covid-19, study says
- Modifications to the structure of human cells caused by a flu bug can make it easier for the coronavirus to invade them, Chinese researchers say
- Upcoming flu season presents a ‘potentially severe threat to public health’, they say
Topic | Coronavirus China
People in China have been urged to have flu shots before the end of October. Photo: Shutterstock