People in China have been urged to have flu shots before the end of October. Photo: Shutterstock People in China have been urged to have flu shots before the end of October. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: co-infection with influenza can speed up replication of pathogen that causes Covid-19, study says

  • Modifications to the structure of human cells caused by a flu bug can make it easier for the coronavirus to invade them, Chinese researchers say
  • Upcoming flu season presents a ‘potentially severe threat to public health’, they say

