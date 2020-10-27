Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP
Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Herd immunity case weakens with Covid-19 the leading cause of death among young in some US regions: study

  • Doctors angry at US President Trump’s claim that American physicians and hospitals are inflating data, including coronavirus-related deaths
  • British study finds more than 70 per cent of young coronavirus patients had one or more damaged organs four months after infection

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP
Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE