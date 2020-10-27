Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP
Herd immunity case weakens with Covid-19 the leading cause of death among young in some US regions: study
- Doctors angry at US President Trump’s claim that American physicians and hospitals are inflating data, including coronavirus-related deaths
- British study finds more than 70 per cent of young coronavirus patients had one or more damaged organs four months after infection
Topic | Coronavirus China
Researchers say the new coronavirus is the biggest killer of young people in New York and 10 other American states, concluding that more people aged 25-44 have died of Covid-19 than official statistics show. Photo: AFP