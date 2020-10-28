Laboratory technicians handle capped vials for the large-scale production and supply of Oxford University’­s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Many companies and scientists are racing to develop a vaccine but the manufacturing and distribution phases will bring their own issues. Photo: AFP Laboratory technicians handle capped vials for the large-scale production and supply of Oxford University’­s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Many companies and scientists are racing to develop a vaccine but the manufacturing and distribution phases will bring their own issues. Photo: AFP
Laboratory technicians handle capped vials for the large-scale production and supply of Oxford University’­s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Many companies and scientists are racing to develop a vaccine but the manufacturing and distribution phases will bring their own issues. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Production of Covid-19 vaccine could top 16 billion doses, but delivery is still a challenge

  • Manufacturing limits, a nation’s health care system and intellectual property rights could all affect which countries receive vaccines and how quickly
  • Of 16 billion doses manufacturers expect to make next year, over 8 billion have already been committed to countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 7:24am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Laboratory technicians handle capped vials for the large-scale production and supply of Oxford University’­s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Many companies and scientists are racing to develop a vaccine but the manufacturing and distribution phases will bring their own issues. Photo: AFP Laboratory technicians handle capped vials for the large-scale production and supply of Oxford University’­s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Many companies and scientists are racing to develop a vaccine but the manufacturing and distribution phases will bring their own issues. Photo: AFP
Laboratory technicians handle capped vials for the large-scale production and supply of Oxford University’­s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Many companies and scientists are racing to develop a vaccine but the manufacturing and distribution phases will bring their own issues. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE