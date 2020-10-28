A survey in Turkey suggests sexual activity has fallen during the pandemic, following similar findings in other countries. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus means less sex – for Chinese, Americans, British, Turkish
- Survey in Turkey shows pattern consistent with findings in China, US and Britain: people are having sex less often and fewer partners
- Results suggest people are afraid of spreading Covid-19 during sex, researchers say
Topic | Turkey
