A survey in Turkey suggests sexual activity has fallen during the pandemic, following similar findings in other countries. Photo: Shutterstock A survey in Turkey suggests sexual activity has fallen during the pandemic, following similar findings in other countries. Photo: Shutterstock
A survey in Turkey suggests sexual activity has fallen during the pandemic, following similar findings in other countries. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Coronavirus means less sex – for Chinese, Americans, British, Turkish

  • Survey in Turkey shows pattern consistent with findings in China, US and Britain: people are having sex less often and fewer partners
  • Results suggest people are afraid of spreading Covid-19 during sex, researchers say

Topic |   Turkey
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A survey in Turkey suggests sexual activity has fallen during the pandemic, following similar findings in other countries. Photo: Shutterstock A survey in Turkey suggests sexual activity has fallen during the pandemic, following similar findings in other countries. Photo: Shutterstock
A survey in Turkey suggests sexual activity has fallen during the pandemic, following similar findings in other countries. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE