A security guard stands outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the coronavirus was detected in January. No date has been announced for the WHO team to go to Wuhan. Photo: AFP A security guard stands outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the coronavirus was detected in January. No date has been announced for the WHO team to go to Wuhan. Photo: AFP
A security guard stands outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the coronavirus was detected in January. No date has been announced for the WHO team to go to Wuhan. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: WHO and Chinese experts launch origins mission – online

  • Virtual meeting an important first step in politically charged environment, health agency official says
  • But still no date released for investigation on the ground in Wuhan, where the pathogen was first reported

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:09pm, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A security guard stands outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the coronavirus was detected in January. No date has been announced for the WHO team to go to Wuhan. Photo: AFP A security guard stands outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the coronavirus was detected in January. No date has been announced for the WHO team to go to Wuhan. Photo: AFP
A security guard stands outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan where the coronavirus was detected in January. No date has been announced for the WHO team to go to Wuhan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE