AI and data from sensors in cars can say a lot about the person behind the wheel, according to a team of researchers. Photo: AFP
Chinese car tech can spot driver’s personality traits, researchers say
- A combination of vehicle sensors and AI can indicate behaviours such as risk-taking, scientists say
- Better understanding of the motorist can ‘improve vehicle safety and performance’
Topic | China science
