Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: public education key to China’s fight, disease expert says

  • Zhong Nanshan says general understanding about control measures eased fears and helped contain outbreaks
  • But other countries might not be able to replicate China’s strategies, another medical specialist suggests

Topic |   Disease
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE