Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: public education key to China’s fight, disease expert says
- Zhong Nanshan says general understanding about control measures eased fears and helped contain outbreaks
- But other countries might not be able to replicate China’s strategies, another medical specialist suggests
Topic | Disease
Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan says spreading the word about disease prevention measures helped to ease public fears. Photo: Xinhua