Chinese researchers have found a “novel mutation” in the intestines of some children recovering from Covid-19, a development that may have implications for the developers of a vaccine. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: rapid virus mutations in some children may complicate search for vaccine

  • Chinese researchers found the frequency of genetic changes varied from one child to another and did not appear to follow a coherent pattern
  • Samples taken from one child in study found the virus had mutated in just one day

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:00am, 10 Nov, 2020

