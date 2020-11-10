Melt water flows over the Laohugou No 12 glacier in Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China, in September 2020. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate, scientists say. Photo: Reuters
Glaciers melting at ‘shocking’ pace in northern China mountains
- Researchers raise alarm at accelerating rate of disappearing ice in remote Qilian range at the edge of Tibetan plateau
- Largest glacier shrinks by 7 per cent since monitoring began in the 1950s
