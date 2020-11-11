Although the face is highly heritable, the genetic basis for it was discovered only eight years ago. Photo: Xinhua Although the face is highly heritable, the genetic basis for it was discovered only eight years ago. Photo: Xinhua
4 genes that shape a Han Chinese face are identified in Shanghai study

  • Scientists ‘fill a knowledge gap’ about Han faces by finding the genes responsible for their features in a sample group in eastern China
  • Advances in this area could have applications in forensic science, archaeology and medicine

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Nov, 2020

