Although the face is highly heritable, the genetic basis for it was discovered only eight years ago. Photo: Xinhua
4 genes that shape a Han Chinese face are identified in Shanghai study
- Scientists ‘fill a knowledge gap’ about Han faces by finding the genes responsible for their features in a sample group in eastern China
- Advances in this area could have applications in forensic science, archaeology and medicine
Topic | China science
