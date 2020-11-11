A sign with the Pfizer logo stands outside the corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada in Montreal, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. On Monday, the company says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, but it doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Coronavirus: vaccine hopes rise on promising Pfizer-BioNTech trial results
- American firm says its candidate proved 90 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic infection
- Chinese company Sinovac has setback with report of adverse event in its Brazil trial
