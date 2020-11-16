Researchers in China are using American software to develop hypersonic weapons technology. Photo: Handout Researchers in China are using American software to develop hypersonic weapons technology. Photo: Handout
US software fuels China’s military research, despite Washington ban

  • Chinese research paper reveals hypersonic weapons study used aerodynamic simulation package sold by American company
  • Academic papers and media reports show ‘entity list’ is failing to halt access to US technology in China

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:10am, 16 Nov, 2020

