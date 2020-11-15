The rock analysed by Chinese scientists was retrieved in 2017 from Yap Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock The rock analysed by Chinese scientists was retrieved in 2017 from Yap Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock
The rock analysed by Chinese scientists was retrieved in 2017 from Yap Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Chinese scientists find material in rock that ‘may show origin of life’

  • Discovery may support a relatively obscure theory that life came from rocks
  • But some in the research community, which is divided on life’s origins, still regard the theory as speculative

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The rock analysed by Chinese scientists was retrieved in 2017 from Yap Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock The rock analysed by Chinese scientists was retrieved in 2017 from Yap Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock
The rock analysed by Chinese scientists was retrieved in 2017 from Yap Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE