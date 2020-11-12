A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS
A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s race to find a vaccine gathers pace after pause in Brazil trial

  • CoronaVac phase 3 testing allowed to restart in Latin American country after it was suspended earlier this week
  • Chinese regulator is meanwhile assessing Fosun Pharma’s application for human trials of promising BioNTech candidate

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:42pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS
A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE