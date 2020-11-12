A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: China’s race to find a vaccine gathers pace after pause in Brazil trial
- CoronaVac phase 3 testing allowed to restart in Latin American country after it was suspended earlier this week
- Chinese regulator is meanwhile assessing Fosun Pharma’s application for human trials of promising BioNTech candidate
Topic | Coronavirus China
A worker checks syringes of CoronaVac on the production line at Sinovac in Beijing. Photo: TNS