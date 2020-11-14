Taiwan has reported just seven deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the global health crisis. Photo: Reuters
Even in the Covid-19 era, politics trumps public health when Taiwan is involved
- Island has once again been denied permission to take part in the World Health Assembly despite its exemplary handling of the coronavirus pandemic
- Taipei should ‘seize the opportunity brought by Covid-19 to show itself as a capable small nation, similar to Singapore’, academic says
