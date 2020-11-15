Subjects in a Chinese study dreamt about threatening situations more often than usual during the coronavirus outbreak in February. Photo: Shutterstock Subjects in a Chinese study dreamt about threatening situations more often than usual during the coronavirus outbreak in February. Photo: Shutterstock
Subjects in a Chinese study dreamt about threatening situations more often than usual during the coronavirus outbreak in February. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Chinese dreamers saw Covid-19 as a threat, not an illness, study says

  • Researchers analysed the dream content of 100 people – mostly students – during the height of the outbreak in China
  • ‘The more people encounter threatening experiences in waking life, the more likely they are to report dreams about threatening events,’ paper says

Topic |   Health in China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:15pm, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Subjects in a Chinese study dreamt about threatening situations more often than usual during the coronavirus outbreak in February. Photo: Shutterstock Subjects in a Chinese study dreamt about threatening situations more often than usual during the coronavirus outbreak in February. Photo: Shutterstock
Subjects in a Chinese study dreamt about threatening situations more often than usual during the coronavirus outbreak in February. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE