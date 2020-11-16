The vaccine candidate BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany. The candidate, being developed BioNTech with Pfizer and Chinese firm Fosun Pharma, has approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to start an in-country trial of the candidate, according to a statement on November 13, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE The vaccine candidate BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany. The candidate, being developed BioNTech with Pfizer and Chinese firm Fosun Pharma, has approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to start an in-country trial of the candidate, according to a statement on November 13, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China approves clinical trial for German vaccine candidate

  • BNT162b2 – developed by BioNTech with Pfizer and Chinese partner Fosun – gets the go-ahead from China’s National Medical Products Administration
  • BioNTech chief executive says start of the trial is an ‘important step forward … time is of the essence’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 5:00pm, 16 Nov, 2020

