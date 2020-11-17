Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP
Coronavirus hunters pick up another piece of the trail in Italy
- New research suggests the pathogen infected people across the country months before it was detected in China
- Antibodies specific to the coronavirus were found in blood samples from lung cancer screening tests going back to September last year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP