Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP
Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus hunters pick up another piece of the trail in Italy

  • New research suggests the pathogen infected people across the country months before it was detected in China
  • Antibodies specific to the coronavirus were found in blood samples from lung cancer screening tests going back to September last year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:57am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP
Tracing the coronavirus pandemic to its origin could help prevent future outbreaks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE