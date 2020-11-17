The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate needs to be kept at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit) for long-term storage. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: the cold, hard challenge of delivering vaccines
- Doses of two leading candidates in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine must be stored in low temperatures in the longer term
- It’s a big issue in countries with cold-chain infrastructure – let alone in places beyond those supply lines
Topic | Coronavirus China
