Coronavirus: the cold, hard challenge of delivering vaccines

  • Doses of two leading candidates in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine must be stored in low temperatures in the longer term
  • It’s a big issue in countries with cold-chain infrastructure – let alone in places beyond those supply lines

Updated: 9:40pm, 17 Nov, 2020

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate needs to be kept at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit) for long-term storage. Photo: Reuters
